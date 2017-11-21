XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/11/2017 - 17:23 GMT

Topping Champions League Group Would Be Huge Confidence Booster – Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen believes that it would mean a lot for the confidence of the team if they can finish at the top of their Champions League group.

The team from London currently top the chart in Group H, having won three and drawn one of their four games.




The Lilywhites are now scheduled to face Borussia Dortmund in their fifth match this evening, and the Danish international insists that if they can manage another full three points that will mean a lot for their confidence,

Coming through as the winners from a group that contains big teams like Real Madrid and Dortmund would also go a long way in building their confidence ahead of the next round, Eriksen feels.
 


“It’s going to be a very important game. Of course, we know we have qualified but we want a good result here [in Germany]", Eriksen told his club's official website.  

“It would mean a lot for confidence and we’ve had some impressive games so far in the group stage.

"We’re in a position to put ourselves in an even better position going forward so we’ll try to get the three points.”

Tottenham were faced with disappointment in their last game against Arsenal in the league, with the Gunners winning the match 2-0, and Eriksen insists that the game on Tuesday will be an ideal opportunity to show that Spurs are better than their performance at the Emirates.

“The games after [a disappointment] are the place where you have to show you are better and come back and that’s what we have to do."
 