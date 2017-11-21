We Didn’t Lose – Jurgen Klopp Reacts As Liverpool Throw Three-Goal Lead Away In Spain

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Liverpool did not lose after the Reds threw away a three goal lead in Spain to draw 3-3 against Sevilla in the Champions League.



Liverpool were hugely on top of a defensively poor Sevilla side in the opening 45 minutes in Spain and went in 3-0 up at the break.











Roberto Firmino put the Reds ahead in just the second minute, before Sadio Mane made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute; Firmino scored Liverpool's third in the 30th minute.



But Liverpool's defensive problems came back to haunt them in the second period, with Alberto Moreno all at sea, and conceded in the 51st and 60th minutes to hold just a slender one goal lead.





Sevilla then completed a remarkable comeback by levelling in injury time and Klopp feels his side had trouble when they stopped playing football .

"It was absolutely OK that we were confident after that first half", Klopp told BT Sport.



"It’s obvious what we did – the real problem is we stopped playing football.



"Our main mistake was that for 15 minutes we didn’t play football, we were passive, we were a little bit too deep. They fought back and well done to them."



And the Liverpool manager insists that is should be remembered his side did not lose, even if it feels like it.



"It feel like we lost but we didn’t lose.



"There is a game to go and it’s still in our hands but at the moment it feels really bad."

