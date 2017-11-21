We’re Following Moussa Dembele Very Closely, Admits Paris Saint-Germain Star

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has admitted that Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is being followed closely at the Parc des Princes.
Dembele is expected to come up against PSG on Wednesday when Celtic play the French giants in a Champions League group stage clash, bidding to improve on the 5-0 drubbing handed out by the Ligue 1 outfit at Celtic Park in September.
Areola played alongside Dembele in the youth ranks at PSG; Dembele left PSG in 2012 to move to England with Fulham.
And the goalkeeper admits that an eye is being kept on the club's former striker and his exploits in Scotland.
"We are following [him] very closely", the goalkeeper told a press conference.
"I knew him at the training centre, even though I am a little older.
"He does very beautiful things, he has the quality.
"We are very happy when a young Parisian succeeds", Areola added.
Dembele has been linked with a move to a number of big Premier League clubs on the back of his goalscoring form at Celtic.
The 21-year-old will be bidding to further show his qualities when he takes to the pitch at the Parc des Princes, with Celtic looking to cause what would be a big shock by winning in the French capital.