We’re Following Moussa Dembele Very Closely, Admits Paris Saint-Germain Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has admitted that Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is being followed closely at the Parc des Princes.



Dembele is expected to come up against PSG on Wednesday when Celtic play the French giants in a Champions League group stage clash, bidding to improve on the 5-0 drubbing handed out by the Ligue 1 outfit at Celtic Park in September.











Areola played alongside Dembele in the youth ranks at PSG; Dembele left PSG in 2012 to move to England with Fulham.



And the goalkeeper admits that an eye is being kept on the club's former striker and his exploits in Scotland.





"We are following [him] very closely", the goalkeeper told a press conference.