Barcelona Supremo Needs Convincing To Turn To Mesut Ozil Instead of Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez is keen to meet Mesut Ozil before taking any decision to recruit him during the January transfer window.



With Philippe Coutinho becoming more of an unattainable option during the winter window, Barcelona are looking at other targets and Ozil has emerged as a top candidate for the club.











His contract with Arsenal expire at the end of the current season and he is yet to provide any signs that he is prepared to sign fresh term to extend his stay in north London.



Arsenal are believed to be prepared to sell the player in January if they receive a fee of around €20m and Barcelona believe it is a justifiable figure for a player of Ozil’s quality in the current market.





But the Catalan giants are still undecided on whether to move for Ozil and reportedly the club hierarchy are divided over the option of going all out for Coutinho.

Technical director Fernandez is still fighting to make sure Barcelona make a move for Coutinho, but he is not averse to the idea of signing Ozil as a possible replacement target.



However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Fernandez wants to have a face-to-face conversation with the Arsenal man before taking a decision in the January transfer window.



It has been claimed that the technical director wants to assess whether the former Real Madrid man has the appetite to take up the challenge of playing for Barcelona.

