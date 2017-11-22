His First Real Test, Alberto Moreno Failed It – Former Liverpool Star’s Verdict

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star David Thompson feels the Champions League game against Sevilla on Tuesday night was Alberto Moreno’s first real defensive test this season, with the left-back failing it.



It was a tale of two halves at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium as the Reds raced into a 3-0 lead by the 30th-minute, while Sevilla struck three times after the break to draw the game 3-3.











Moreno, who was benched for most of the 2016/17 campaign, owing to his poor performances, has been praised for his improved displays in the present campaign; he was even called up to the Spain squad for their friendlies against Costa Rica and Russia earlier in the month.



However, the 25-year-old was often found wanting against his former club in the Champions League Group E encounter in Spain.





And Thompson, who is of the opinion that Moreno can be judged truly now as the game against Sevilla proved to be his first real defensive test in the ongoing campaign, thinks he failed to provide stability to his side’s backline.

“This the first test Moreno has had defensively this season, so this is when you can judge him”, he wrote on Twitter.



“He's not been up against a team that have attacked, and now he has.



“It has forced him to defend which is where he fails", he added.



Moreno has made 17 appearances for Liverpool this season, providing three assists, and is keeping Andrew Robertson out at left-back.

