06 October 2016

22/11/2017 - 13:13 GMT

Jose Mourinho Has Quandary – Former Manchester United Man On Basel Team Selection

 




Andy Ritchie admits that Jose Mourinho has a puzzle to solve in terms of his team selection ahead of Manchester United's Champions League game against FC Basel tonight.

Manchester United have won their opening four group games in the Champions League this season, but they still need a point from their last two fixtures to confirm participation in the last 16.




They will be taking on FC Basel at St Jakob-Park tonight and Manchester United are keen to get the job done in Switzerland without worrying about their fate on the last matchday.

And Ritchie is keen to see what Mourinho does to make sure Manchester United confirm their last 16 berth and whether he will gamble by playing his strongest eleven in Basel in order to get his team over the line in the group stage.
 


The former Red Devil told MUTV: “It’s a little bit of a quandary for the manager.  

“Does he err on the side of caution and hope that we get that point or does he go all out with his strongest side to go all out and get the point and then forget about the Champions League and concentrate on the Christmas period, which is always absolutely crackers.

“So he has got things to think about and as we said that we have got a players who are coming back who we will need and he has to make that decision.”

Phil Jones, Michael Carrick and Eric Bailly have not travelled with the squad to Switzerland due to injuries.
 