Naby Keita Was Enthralled By Jurgen Klopp – RB Leipzig Supremo

RB Leipzig supremo Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed that the club could do little to stop Naby Keita from leaving after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp charmed the midfielder.



Keita was on Liverpool’s agenda last summer but they could not convince RB Leipzig to let the player ago. However, the two clubs managed to strike a deal that will see the midfielder move to Anfield at the end of the current season.











Mintzlaff admits that there is very little he could to convince the midfielder to continue as he would earn much more at Liverpool compared to his salary at RB Leipzig.



He also added that Keita was also mesmerised by the idea of playing under Klopp at Liverpool.





Mintzlaff told German magazine Sport Bild: “Naby was very much enthralled by Liverpool and especially Jurgen Klopp.

“It understandable that he thought this through as he can earn many times more than he is getting from us.”



He also stressed that despite Keita’s plan to join Liverpool at the end of last season, the club blocked such a transfer as RB Leipzig had given their word that they would not allow the midfielder to leave last summer.



“He wanted the switch immediately but [sporting director] Ralf Rangnick told the team that he won’t allow any player to leave. It was not lip service but carved in stone.



“Had we released Keita, other players might have entertained similar ideas.”

