Rangers To Roll Out Contract Offers To Two Talents

Rangers are poised to reward Ross McCrorie and his twin brother Robby with new deals, according to the Scottish Sun.



Ross, who has managed to make a mark for himself since making his first team debut for Rangers in a Scottish League Cup quarter-final clash against Partick Thistle in September, has thus far made nine appearances in all competitions for the Gers.











The young defender also added a goal to his name when he found the back of the net in the 3-0 win over the Jags in a league game earlier in the month.



On the other hand, Robby, who is currently on loan at Berwick Rangers, is yet to make his senior debut for Rangers; the 19-year-old goalkeeper could be recalled in January.





And according to the report, the Light Blues are set to offer the duo improved deals, with their current contracts set to expire in 2019.

It is believed that the new deal will see Ross remain at Ibrox until 2021 with a significant pay rise, while his twin brother Robby would also have a better contract.



Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked last month, backed Ross to have a bright future at the club and also for Scotland.



Ross has represented Scotland up to Under-21 level, while Robby has played for the nation up to Under-19 level.

