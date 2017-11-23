Aberdeen Supremo Says Rangers Linked Derek McInnes Won’t Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has revealed that manager Derek McInnes has informed the club that he will not be leaving, in spite of him being linked with a move to Rangers.



McInnes has reportedly been a preferred candidate for the Glasgow giants to take over permanently from Graeme Murty, who is currently the temporary manager at Ibrox.











The 46-year-old, a former West Bromwich Albion player, has also been linked with a move to the Hawthorns to succeed Tony Pulis, who was sacked earlier in the week.



Milne though has now assured the fans that their manager isn't going anywhere and has told him and the board that they can count on him as he loves the club and knows about the respect that the supporters and the players have towards him.





"Derek made his position very clear to me", Milne told his club's official website.

"He has no intention of going anywhere. He loves this club."



In another separate interview with Red TV the chairman said: "He knows he's respected by everyone at the club, by the fans out there.



"It's a big, big part of Derek's life. He firmly believes he has unfinished business here."



McInnes has a contract at Pittodrie until 2020 with the Dons expected to demand at least £1m in compensation if they are forced to release him early, though that situation now is unlikely to arise.

