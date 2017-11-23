VIDEO: Former Rangers Talent’s Post Shows Gers What They Lost

Follow @insidefutbol





Billy Gilmour has provided another taste of the talent that Rangers have lost by bagging a sumptuous free-kick for the Chelsea Under-18s.



Chelsea poached the 16-year-old from the Glasgow giants last summer, despite Rangers pulling out all the stops to convince him to stay at Ibrox with the promise of quick first team advancement, and it seems the youngster is enjoying life in London with the Premier League giants.











Still going through the ranks at Chelsea, Gilmour has been part of the club’s Under-18 side this season under the tutelage of Jody Morris and has been making progress in the English capital.



He has also been putting in some good performances on the pitch and scored from a sumptuous free-kick against Brighton Hove and Albion last week to show Rangers what they have lost.





The midfielder was seen celebrating wildly with his Chelsea Under-18s team-mates and Gilmour posted a video of the goal through his official Twitter account.

A highly recognised talent in Scotland and considered a bright prospect for the national team as well, Rangers were bitterly disappointed to lose the youngster to Chelsea last summer.



Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty admitted before Gilmour joined Chelsea that he was close to becoming the club's youngest ever debutant.



The 16-year-old made his Scotland Under-17 debut in August this year, and notched his first goal two days later in a 2-1 defeat to England.

