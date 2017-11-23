We Let An England International Leave – Former Leeds Star Bemoans Goalkeeping Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan does not think that it would make any difference if the Whites put Felix Wiedwald back between the sticks and bemoaned the club's decision to let Rob Green go.



Green was Leeds' first choice goalkeeper last season, but the Whites brought in Wiedwald in the summer from Werder Bremen and relegated him to second choice.











The ex-England international opted to agree to terminate his contract with Leeds, who then drafted in Lonergan as backup to Wiedwald.



But following a series of poor performances from the German, Lonergan was promoted to first choice.





There are now question marks over Lonergan after a series of mistakes, but Whelan does not think simply putting Wiedwald back in will work as he says there is not a substantial difference between the respective 'keepers .

"I am not so sure [about bringing back Wiedwald for Lonergan] because they are similar in calibre", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"We did have an England international, who was allowed to leave and who would have been our number 1 choice the way he played last season; he was exceptional and he fitted in.



"Have we replaced him with better? No, that's the problem.



"I think they are both on a par in terms of quality and are both going to make mistakes because they don't have that quality that Rob Green did."



Green moved to Premier League side Huddersfield Town after leaving Leeds, but is also operating as a backup goalkeeper for David Wagner's men.

