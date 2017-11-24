Arsenal Want You To Find Next Ousmane Dembele, No Pressure, Former Dortmund Star Tells Sven Mislintat

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Australia international Ned Zelic believes Arsenal’s new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat will be under pressure from the start to repeat the success he achieved as chief scout at Borussia Dortmund.



While Arsene Wenger remains in charge of the Gunners, the club are making significant changes behind the scenes to restore Arsenal to their former glories as soon as possible.











The signing of Mislintat from Dortmund is being seen as a significant coup for the north London club as his years as chief scout at the Westfalenstadion saw the Bundesliga club stand out from their peers in terms of recruitment.



He played key roles in identifying players such as Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Shinji Kagawa for Dortmund in the past and Arsenal are expecting big things from Mislintat.





However Zelic, who won the Bundesliga with BVB, believes his success at Dortmund could also be a rod on his back as Mislintat will be under pressure to produce the goods for Arsenal, a club who have struggled in recent years in terms of player recruitment.

The former Australia international wrote on Twitter: “Arsenal bring in Dortmund's chief scout Mislintat as Head of Recruitment.



“Expected to find the next Kagawa, Lewandowski, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and Dembele like in Dortmund.



“No pressure.”



Arsenal have struggled to recruit players that could help them to turn into title contenders in recent years and have faced frustrations in the transfer market.

