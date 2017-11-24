XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/11/2017 - 12:55 GMT

Arsenal Want You To Find Next Ousmane Dembele, No Pressure, Former Dortmund Star Tells Sven Mislintat

 




Former Australia international Ned Zelic believes Arsenal’s new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat will be under pressure from the start to repeat the success he achieved as chief scout at Borussia Dortmund.

While Arsene Wenger remains in charge of the Gunners, the club are making significant changes behind the scenes to restore Arsenal to their former glories as soon as possible.




The signing of Mislintat from Dortmund is being seen as a significant coup for the north London club as his years as chief scout at the Westfalenstadion saw the Bundesliga club stand out from their peers in terms of recruitment.

He played key roles in identifying players such as Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Shinji Kagawa for Dortmund in the past and Arsenal are expecting big things from Mislintat.
 


However Zelic, who won the Bundesliga with BVB, believes his success at Dortmund could also be a rod on his back as Mislintat will be under pressure to produce the goods for Arsenal, a club who have struggled in recent years in terms of player recruitment.  

The former Australia international wrote on Twitter: “Arsenal bring in Dortmund's chief scout Mislintat as Head of Recruitment.

“Expected to find the next Kagawa, Lewandowski, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and Dembele like in Dortmund.

“No pressure.”

Arsenal have struggled to recruit players that could help them to turn into title contenders in recent years and have faced frustrations in the transfer market.
 