It Isn’t Right – Antonio Conte Still Unhappy With Scheduling of Liverpool Game But Won’t Make Excuses

Antonio Conte has insisted that he is not trying to find an excuse ahead of the Liverpool game, but feels it is not right that his Chelsea players had just one day to prepare for the game.



Conte made his discontent known after the Qarabag Champions League meeting on Wednesday night and felt that there should have been more thought put into scheduling big fixtures such as clashes against Liverpool.











The Chelsea players’ trip back to London was also not smooth with their flight aborting a landing before safely touching down in the British capital in the early hours of Thursday morning.



The Chelsea boss admits that his players have done their best to get ready for the Liverpool game on Saturday, but believes it is unfair that they received just two days to recover and prepare for such a big game.





Conte said in a press conference: “I think to get to your house at 6am is not simple and then to rest and recover, only one day to prepare for such a big game is not right.

“We have to do this. Today we had a good training session and tried to prepare for Liverpool very well.



“To have only one day to prepare and rest is not right for all, not only Chelsea. All the teams.”



The Italian stressed that the scheduling cannot be an excuse for his players to not turn up against Liverpool, but admits the week has been an intense one for the Blues.



“For sure this week was an intensive week for us.



“At the same time it is right to not find an alibi or excuse against a really good team like Liverpool.



“This week was a strange week but we must be focused for a big game and get a good result.”

