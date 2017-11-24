Jurgen Klopp Could Sign Defender In January – German Former Liverpool Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Karl-Heinz Riedle has suggested that countryman Jurgen Klopp could sign a defender during the January window to address his side’s defensive failings.



Klopp has been attracting criticism because of Liverpool’s failure to emerge as viable title contenders this season and his decision not to buy a defender by failing to land Virgil van Dijk has drawn considerable flak.











The Reds are yet to win a trophy under Klopp despite playing in two cup finals and have not looked like challenging for the league title, with their defence not looking of league wining standard.



Riedle admits that Klopp was always going to find it difficult to replicate his Borussia Dortmund success with Liverpool because of the number of teams fighting for the title in the Premier League.





The former Red told beIN Sports: “He had great expectations to win a trophy at Liverpool.

“It’s not easy because Manchester City, Manchester United and even Arsenal have brilliant teams and it’s quite hard there to win a championship.



“In Germany it’s little bit easier – if Bayern Munich struggle maybe you can make it, but in England it’s difficult.



“I think he’s doing okay. He is four points behind second place so it’s not a big gap.”



Defensive issues continue to plague Liverpool and the latest example came on Tuesday night when the Reds surrendered a three-goal lead at Sevilla to only earn a point from their Champions League group game.



The former Germany striker thinks Klopp could dip into his funds in the January transfer window and sign a centre-back.



“He has some problems definitely with the defence and he was unlucky not to buy a top defender in the summer.



“Maybe he can do something in the winter transfer window.”

