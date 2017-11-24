Juventus To Touch Base Over Emre Can Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are set to make fresh contact with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can to press forward with their attempts to take him to Italy.



The Italian champions wanted to sign the midfielder last summer but Jurgen Klopp was unwilling to lose the player and the two clubs could not reach an agreement over a fee.











However, Can’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and there has been little movement over him signing a fresh deal with the Merseyside giants to extend his stay.



Juventus have been in touch with the entourage of the player and are confident that they will be able to sign the Germany international on a free transfer next summer.





And according to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri are set to establish fresh contact with Can in the coming days to solidify their advantage in the chase and convince him to leave Liverpool.

Can is believed to be keen to have a buyout clause in any new contract with Liverpool, but with the Reds unwilling to adhere to that demand, Juventus are confident that the midfielder will not be signing fresh terms with his current club.



The German will be free to sign a pre-contractual agreement with any club over a move next summer in January if Liverpool fail to get his signature on a new deal.

