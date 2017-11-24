Mohamed Salah Right To Leave Chelsea Admits Blues Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has backed Mohamed Salah's decision to leave the Pensioners as he believes that a player needs to move on if he isn't getting regular playing time.



Salah joined Chelsea in January 2014, with the Blues beating Liverpool to his signature, but he was unable to make his presence felt in the playing eleven and was eventually sent out on loan to Fiorentina the following year in February.











In August the same year, he was sent out on a second successive loan spell, this time to Roma, for whom he signed permanently in August 2015.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp secured a deal for Salah this summer, snapping him up for a fee in the region of €42m and the player concerned has not let his new manager down since, scoring as many as 14 goals in 19 games and has also set up four more for his team-mates.





Salah's former team-mate at Chelsea, Hazard, now insists that it was the right decision to make for the Egyptian to leave the Blues given the fact that he was not able to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

"His feeling was good. When you are not playing at a club you need to go", Hazard was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.



"You need a chance and he took his chance at Fiorentina, so he did everything that you have to do when you are not playing.



"If I was not playing, I'd want to go.



"That's normal because all the players want to play.



"With him he did well and I am just happy for him."



Salah will come face to face with his former club on Saturday when Liverpool take on Chelsea in a Premier League game.

