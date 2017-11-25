XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/11/2017 - 11:36 GMT

Andy Lonergan Dropped – Leeds United Team vs Barnsley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Barnsley vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Barnsley in a Yorkshire derby clash this afternoon.

Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen has dropped goalkeeper Andy Lonergan and put Felix Wiedwald between the sticks as he bids to ease the pressure building after a poor run of form for his side.




At the back, Christiansen goes with the central defensive pairing of Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper, with Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane the midfielders in front of the defence.

Samu Saiz, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski all sit behind the lone striker, Caleb Ekuban. Kemar Roofe is an option off the bench, if Christiansen needs to change his striker, while Vurnon Anita is another substitute option.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga continues to be out, with Ekuban claiming the striker is out for two weeks injured amid talk of a calf injury, though Christiansen has said he is ill.

 


Leeds United Team vs Barnsley

Wiedwald, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, O'Kane, Saiz, Hernandez, Alioski, Ekuban

Substitutes: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Pennington, Anita, Sacko, Grot, Roofe
 