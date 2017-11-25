Andy Lonergan Dropped – Leeds United Team vs Barnsley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Barnsley vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Barnsley in a Yorkshire derby clash this afternoon.



Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen has dropped goalkeeper Andy Lonergan and put Felix Wiedwald between the sticks as he bids to ease the pressure building after a poor run of form for his side.











At the back, Christiansen goes with the central defensive pairing of Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper, with Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane the midfielders in front of the defence.



Samu Saiz, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski all sit behind the lone striker, Caleb Ekuban. Kemar Roofe is an option off the bench, if Christiansen needs to change his striker, while Vurnon Anita is another substitute option.



Pierre-Michel Lasogga continues to be out, with Ekuban claiming the striker is out for two weeks injured amid talk of a calf injury, though Christiansen has said he is ill.



Leeds United Team vs Barnsley



Wiedwald, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, O'Kane, Saiz, Hernandez, Alioski, Ekuban



Substitutes: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Pennington, Anita, Sacko, Grot, Roofe

