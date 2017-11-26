We’d Have Opened Liverpool Up Earlier If He’d Started – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley thinks that if Antonio Conte had started with Cesc Fabregas rather than Danny Drinkwater then the Blues would have opened Liverpool up earlier than in the 85th minute at Anfield.



The Blues and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League, with Willian's cross-cum-shot five minutes from time making sure that Chelsea would not leave Merseyside on the end of a defeat.











Conte opted to start with summer signing Drinkwater and only brought Fabregas off the bench to replace him in the 74th minute.



The Italian also made further changes as he searched for a goal, with Pedro Rodriguez introduced in the 77th minute and goalscorer Willian entering the fray in the 83rd minute.





For Langley, Chelsea would have opened Liverpool up long before had they started with Fabregas.

The Blues legend said on Chelsea TV after the game: "No disrespect to Drinkwater because he did OK, but I think with Cesc in there we'd have opened them up a lot earlier than we did eventually, albeit from a fantastic strike from Willian."



The draw means that Chelsea continue to boast a three-point advantage over Liverpool in the Premier League and sit in third spot in the standings, three points behind second placed Manchester United.

