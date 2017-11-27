Inter Meet Agent Of Liverpool Target, Nerazzurri Looking To Gain Transfer Edge

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has met the agent of Liverpool linked midfielder Nicolo Barella to discuss a transfer away from Cagliari.



A product of the Cagliari academy, the 20-year-old midfielder has been turning heads with his performances in Serie A and is quickly emerging as one of the top young midfield men in Italy.











Juventus and Roma have been keeping tabs on him for a number of months and word of his quality has also reached top European clubs, with Liverpool also said to be interested in taking him to England.



Inter have also joined the chase for the young midfielder and it has been claimed that they have taken a concrete step towards obtaining his signature in the near future.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Nerazzurri sporting director Ausilio recently had a meeting with Barella’s agent and discussed the possibility of the youngster moving to the San Siro.

Inter are aware of the competition for the midfielder’s signature and are keen to gain an advantage in the chase for Barella, which prompted their meeting with his agent.



It has been claimed that Cagliari could listen to offers for the midfielder of around the €20m mark, but it is unclear whether they will agree to a move in January.



Barella has a contract until 2021 with the Serie A outfit.

