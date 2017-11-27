XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/11/2017 - 13:27 GMT

Liverpool Handed January Encouragement As Target Promises To Think About Future

 




Liverpool linked midfielder Javier Pastore has indicated that will consider his future at Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window.

The creative midfielder is no longer a certain starter in the PSG line-up and only played a few minutes in their win over AS Monaco at the weekend, indicating towards his reduced role in the squad.




He has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parisians since last summer and clubs such as Inter, Liverpool and Sevilla are believed to be interested in signing him.

Pastore is aware that his future at PSG has been a constant source of speculation for a while and admits that he will think about leaving the club during the January transfer window.
 


However, he remains focused on playing well for PSG for the moment and helping the team.  

Asked whether he will leave in January, the creative midfielder was quoted as saying by CulturePSG: “It has been more or less this way all year long.

“I already said it last time, I will think about my future.

“I am staying focused to help the team and during the ten minutes I played, I tried to help the team.”

The midfielder, who joined PSG from Palermo in 2011, has turned in 243 appearances for the Parisians and has a contract until 2019 with the club.
 