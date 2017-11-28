Couldn’t Speak As I Was So Proud – Leeds Under-18s Boss Beaming With Pride Despite FA Youth Cup Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-18s coach Mark Jackson has revealed his pride at the performance of his team in their 1-0 loss to Burnley in the FA Youth Cup on Monday night.



A Jordan Cropper goal in the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides as Leeds were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup.











Leeds worked hard to get back into the game but it was not good enough and the Clarets moved forward in the competition, while the Whites were left to rue a missed opportunity.



Jackson admits that it was a disappointing result, but he insisted that he was proud of the performance his players put in and conceded that he had little to say to his boys after the game.





He is confident that the result won’t have a bearing on the careers of his young players but is certain that the level of their performance will make a difference going forward.

After the game, Jackson told LUTV: “Extremely disappointed, but even more proud for the players.



“I couldn’t get any words out when I was speaking to them on the pitch because I couldn’t describe how proud I was of them.



“The worked tirelessly hard, played some quality football, did what we asked of them and showed true passion and desire to play for this football club."



The Leeds Under-18s boss continued: “I said before the game and half time that this game won’t define their careers as a group or as individuals, but the performance certainly will and that will stand them in good stead.



“I hope people saw that performance and desire from them and as staff we are extremely proud of the players, despite the defeat.”

