Former Manchester United Star Unsure of Red Devils’ Prospects At Watford

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin admits the Red Devils are going to face a mighty battle tonight at Watford against an in-form home side.



Manchester United are eight points behind league leaders Manchester City and are aware there is little room for error for them in the title race ahead of the Manchester derby next month.











They have a tough away trip to Arsenal next weekend, but Dublin believes facing Watford at Vicarage Road tonight will be equally problematic, if not more so because of the way Marco Silva’s team have been playing.



The former Red Devil is expecting a physical battle for Manchester United and admits that he is unsure whether Jose Mourinho’s men can take the three points from their trip to Hertfordshire.





Dublin is also aware that Manchester United cannot afford mistakes in the title race because of the way Manchester City have been playing this season.

The former striker said on the Premier League Today programme: “Watford will make it a physical battle because they have got some very big physical players.



“They can move very quickly with the ball, they try and play the game in the right way, their manager Marco Silva is getting a really good tune out of them and they want to play for him.



“So for United to go to Watford and turn up expecting a result, it’s a very difficult game for United.



"I cannot say right now whether United can go to Watford and beat them comfortably.”



Dublin added: “When you are in situations like United are in, they need to win just to remain in touch with City because they are that good.



“United will go and try to play their way, but Watford will make it so uncomfortable.”

