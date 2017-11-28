It Wasn’t Us – Mauricio Pochettino Bemoans Un-Spurs Like Performance In Loss At Leicester

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino thinks Tottenham Hotspur turned in an un-Tottenham performance in their 2-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City this evening.



After taking just four points from their previous four league games, Pochettino was looking for his men to take all three points against the Foxes.











But Spurs got off to a bad start and fell behind in the 13th minute when Jamie Vardy struck for Leicester.



Pochettino's side were then left reeling before the break after Riyad Mahrez scored in first half stoppage time to send the Foxes in 2-0 up.





Spurs fought back, with Christian Eriksen missing a good chance before Harry Kane pulled one back with 12 minutes left .

Fernando Llorente missed from close range as Spurs pushed to level, while they had a strong shout for a penalty turned down in injury time when Danny Rose looked to have been brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.



Pochettino was left disappointed with the defeat, especially as he felt his side were not their usual selves.



"We did not play in the way we normally play. The first half was a poor performance and it was difficult after that to get back into the game", the Argentine told BBC's Match of the Day.



"We feel very disappointed in our performance. We started the game not in the right way and we conceded the opportunity to them to score.



"At 2-0 down it is difficult.



"We need to improve the way we start.



"It happened against West Brom and Borussia Dortmund", Pochettino added.



Tottenham remain fifth in the Premier League, but could lose further ground on the top four after Wednesday night's matches.

