XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/11/2017 - 22:10 GMT

It Wasn’t Us – Mauricio Pochettino Bemoans Un-Spurs Like Performance In Loss At Leicester

 




Mauricio Pochettino thinks Tottenham Hotspur turned in an un-Tottenham performance in their 2-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City this evening.

After taking just four points from their previous four league games, Pochettino was looking for his men to take all three points against the Foxes.




But Spurs got off to a bad start and fell behind in the 13th minute when Jamie Vardy struck for Leicester.

Pochettino's side were then left reeling before the break after Riyad Mahrez scored in first half stoppage time to send the Foxes in 2-0 up.
 


Spurs fought back, with Christian Eriksen missing a good chance before Harry Kane pulled one back with 12 minutes left.

Fernando Llorente missed from close range as Spurs pushed to level, while they had a strong shout for a penalty turned down in injury time when Danny Rose looked to have been brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.

Pochettino was left disappointed with the defeat, especially as he felt his side were not their usual selves.

"We did not play in the way we normally play. The first half was a poor performance and it was difficult after that to get back into the game", the Argentine told BBC's Match of the Day.

"We feel very disappointed in our performance. We started the game not in the right way and we conceded the opportunity to them to score.

"At 2-0 down it is difficult.

"We need to improve the way we start.

"It happened against West Brom and Borussia Dortmund", Pochettino added.

Tottenham remain fifth in the Premier League, but could lose further ground on the top four after Wednesday night's matches.
 

 