Juan Mata On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Watford Confirmed

Fixture: Watford vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to take on Watford in a Premier League evening fixture at Vicarage Road.



The Red Devils are second and eight points behind in-form league leaders Manchester City, meaning they cannot afford to drop further points as they bid to reel in the Citizens.











To get the job done, boss Jose Mourinho picks David de Gea in goal, while in defence he selects Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling as the central defensive duo. Antonio Valencia, the captain, is right-back, with Marcos Rojo left-back. Nemanja Matic will look to protect the back four, while Paul Pogba is handed a start. Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial also play.



Mourinho has a number of options on his bench if he needs to try to change the course of the game, including Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



Manchester United Team vs Watford



De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Herrera, McTominay, Mata, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

