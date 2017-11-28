XRegister
28/11/2017 - 13:23 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Urges Spurs To Focus On Putting Together String of Wins

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it will be difficult for his team to catch up with Manchester City, but says they will continue working on their game and try to keep winning in order to see what happens.

The Lilywhites dropped points against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, ending the match 1-1, just a week after losing to London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates, and play Leicester City this evening.




The result against the Baggies increased the gap between the Lilywhites and league leaders Manchester City to 13 points, which the manager insists is indeed a big one when practically looked at.

But the former Southampton boss admits that it isn't too bad a position to be in, given the fact that their Champions League performance has increased drastically..
 


And he says they will have to try and do their job by putting together a run of wins, then seeing where they lie in the table.

"It is true the gap after yesterday is a great gap, that has Manchester City away from the rest of the contenders", the manager said at a press conference, ahead of his side's clash against Leicester.  

"We are in a similar position to last season.

"We have the same points, only that we finish first in the Champions League this season and last season we were out in this week.

"Of course Manchester City improve a lot from last season and the gap is massive. We’ll see what happens.

"We need to be and try to win games. If not it is difficult to be a contender."

Pochettino will want his men to make sure they do not slip up at Leicester this evening.
 