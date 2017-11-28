Needs To Be Reaction Against Aberdeen – Rangers Star Eyes Turnaround

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers veteran Kenny Miller has stressed the need for the entire team to be on the same page and execute their plans in order to get back to winning ways, producing a reaction against Aberdeen on Wednesday.



The Gers have lost back-to-back matches against Hamilton and Dundee, respectively, thus putting pressure on their caretaker manager Graeme Murty.











The 37-year-old, who is in the middle of his third spell with the club, with his latest stint being starting in 2014, insists that it is a precarious time at Ibrox and they need to turn it around soon.



For that to happen though, the striker believes that the entire team need to be on the same page, defend better jointly and attack better jointly.





Ahead of Wednesday's match against Aberdeen, Miller said at a press conference: “Defend better, attack better and we need to be together more. Everybody needs to be on the same page on the game-plan and execute it.

“At the moment, we are not carrying out the instructions to the best of our ability.



"I think there is a lot more in the group, albeit we’re not showing it.



“We need to be better on pretty much all aspects of the game."



On their immediate concerns heading into the match, Miller said: “We are focused on the job at hand, which is tomorrow night first.



"We said it last week, but it is important there is a reaction to the last two games."

