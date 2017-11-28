No, Rangers Won’t Have Freshness Advantage – Derek McInnes

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has insists that the extra break that Rangers have enjoyed does not concern him as he has at his disposal the fittest team in the Scottish Premiership.



The Dons are scheduled to face the Gers in a double header starting on Wednesday night at Ibrox, with the next match scheduled to be played at Pittodrie on Sunday.











Aberdeen played their last match on Sunday against Kilmarnock, two days after Rangers played against Dundee.



The schedule though doesn't worry McInnes as he has a fully fit squad at his disposal who have performed strongly as a unit this term.





"Rangers had an extra couple of days ahead of this one but that doesn't really matter too much for us", McInnes was quoted as saying by STV.

"My players are fit as, there is no fitter team in the league.



"We're strong, we have plenty good fitness levels about us.



"As a squad we're strong and we have everyone fit and available at the minute.



"We've got that luxury, when there's no injuries or suspensions, to be able to change things about.



"I always feel the strength of our squad comes through when we have this type of schedule."



McInnes could shake things up against Rangers, he admits, however the Aberdeen boss says he was pleased with what he saw in the win over Kilmarnock.



"Although I was pleased with a lot about Sunday that's not to say that I'd be adverse to changing one or two things.



"Then we'll come through this and look at Sunday again. But three games in a week isn't a problem for us when we have a full squad."



The Dons will be playing as many as eight games within the space of five-and-a-half weeks, starting with Wednesday's match against Rangers.

