XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/11/2017 - 17:34 GMT

No, Rangers Won’t Have Freshness Advantage – Derek McInnes

 




Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has insists that the extra break that Rangers have enjoyed does not concern him as he has at his disposal the fittest team in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons are scheduled to face the Gers in a double header starting on Wednesday night at Ibrox, with the next match scheduled to be played at Pittodrie on Sunday.




Aberdeen played their last match on Sunday against Kilmarnock, two days after Rangers played against Dundee.

The schedule though doesn't worry McInnes as he has a fully fit squad at his disposal who have performed strongly as a unit this term.
 


"Rangers had an extra couple of days ahead of this one but that doesn't really matter too much for us", McInnes was quoted as saying by STV.  

"My players are fit as, there is no fitter team in the league.

"We're strong, we have plenty good fitness levels about us.

"As a squad we're strong and we have everyone fit and available at the minute.

"We've got that luxury, when there's no injuries or suspensions, to be able to change things about.

"I always feel the strength of our squad comes through when we have this type of schedule."

McInnes could shake things up against Rangers, he admits, however the Aberdeen boss says he was pleased with what he saw in the win over Kilmarnock.

"Although I was pleased with a lot about Sunday that's not to say that I'd be adverse to changing one or two things.

"Then we'll come through this and look at Sunday again. But three games in a week isn't a problem for us when we have a full squad."

The Dons will be playing as many as eight games within the space of five-and-a-half weeks, starting with Wednesday's match against Rangers.
 