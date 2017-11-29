XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/11/2017 - 13:30 GMT

Arsenal Target Poised For January Move, Watford And Everton Interested

 




Watford and Everton are interested in signing Arsenal linked midfielder Jakub Jankto, who wants to leave Udinese during the winter transfer window.

A self-confessed Arsenal fan, the midfield has been open about his dream of playing in England in the near future and he could be looking for an imminent transfer away from Udinese.




According to La Sportiva, the midfielder has made it clear to the club hierarchy that he wants to leave Udinese during the January transfer window and the Premier League is his preferred destination.

Arsenal have been linked with making a move for the player, but it is unclear whether Jankto is one of the priorities for the Gunners during the winter window.
 


The Pozzo family, who owns both Udinese and Watford, are considering transferring the player to Vicarage Road as it will meet the midfielder’s preference for playing in the Premier League.  

But there could be more English clubs who are also eyeing Jankto as it has been claimed that even Everton have been keeping tabs on his performances.

The 21-year-old Czech midfielder is one of the priorities for AC Milan in January and despite his interest in leaving Italy, the Rossoneri are not losing hope of signing him.

Jankto has a contract until 2021 with Udinese.
 