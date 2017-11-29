Arsenal Target Poised For January Move, Watford And Everton Interested

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford and Everton are interested in signing Arsenal linked midfielder Jakub Jankto, who wants to leave Udinese during the winter transfer window.



A self-confessed Arsenal fan, the midfield has been open about his dream of playing in England in the near future and he could be looking for an imminent transfer away from Udinese.











According to La Sportiva, the midfielder has made it clear to the club hierarchy that he wants to leave Udinese during the January transfer window and the Premier League is his preferred destination.



Arsenal have been linked with making a move for the player, but it is unclear whether Jankto is one of the priorities for the Gunners during the winter window.





The Pozzo family, who owns both Udinese and Watford, are considering transferring the player to Vicarage Road as it will meet the midfielder’s preference for playing in the Premier League.

But there could be more English clubs who are also eyeing Jankto as it has been claimed that even Everton have been keeping tabs on his performances.



The 21-year-old Czech midfielder is one of the priorities for AC Milan in January and despite his interest in leaving Italy, the Rossoneri are not losing hope of signing him.



Jankto has a contract until 2021 with Udinese.

