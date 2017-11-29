Liverpool and Tottenham Dealt Transfer Blow As Max Meyer Indicates Schalke Happiness

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a blow after transfer target Max Meyer hinted that he could sign a new contract with Schalke soon.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s current deal runs out next summer and there has been speculation that he could leave Schalke on a free transfer ahead of next season.











Schalke have been in talks with the player’s representatives over a new deal and head coach Domenico Tedesco also recently said that he is confident about holding on to Meyer.



And it seems the youngster is coming around the thought of extending his stay at Schalke and Meyer credited Tedesco for creating a healthy environment where he is feeling much better.





The midfielder dropped enough hints to suggest that he is thinking about continuing at Schalke beyond next summer, which means signing a new contract could be on the cards.

He told German magazine Sport Bild: “There is a great atmosphere in the team.



"The coach can make players better.



“And I feel better than I have done for a long time.”



Meyer joined Schalke’s academy in 2009 and has turned in 177 senior appearances for the club thus far.

