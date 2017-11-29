XRegister
06 October 2016

29/11/2017 - 14:07 GMT

Motherwell Star Admits To “Added Determination” To Beat Celtic

 




Motherwell midfielder Andy Rose has explained that his side have added determination for their game against Celtic this evening, following their loss to the Hoops in the Scottish League Cup final last weekend.

Celtic beat Motherwell 2-0 at Hampden to extend their domestic unbeaten record to 65 games, courtesy of second half goals from James Forrest and Moussa Dembele.




Brendan Rodgers’ team won the treble last season and are en route to repeat that feat in the present campaign as well, with Celtic currently being three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a game in hand.

However, Rose, who insisted that Motherwell have taken a lot of belief out of their performance against Celtic in the cup final, feels his side have added determination ahead of the Bhoys’ trip to Fir Park on Wednesday.
 


“I don’t know if it’s revenge, maybe just added determination”, he told Motherwell’s official site.

“We had a great meeting yesterday and came to the conclusion that we can use it to fuel us for the rest of the season.

“We can feel good about what we’ve done but at the end of the day you want to win trophies and we had a fantastic opportunity to get one and we just missed out.

“So we kick on from here, take a lot of belief out of it and look forward to the rest of the season.”

Motherwell presently find themselves in fifth spot in the league table with 22 points from 13 outings.
 