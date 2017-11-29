XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/11/2017 - 18:50 GMT

Patrick Roberts Starts – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

 




Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have officially announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Motherwell at Fir Park in a Scottish Premiership game tonight.

The Bhoys saw off Motherwell at Hampden at the weekend to win the Scottish League Cup and extend their mammoth unbeaten domestic run, which in the Premiership alone stands at 52 games.




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is without the services of striker Moussa Dembele, with Nir Bitton also out tonight.

Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal, while in defence he selects Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata in the heart of the backline. Scott Brown will want to boss midfield with Callum McGregor. Stuart Armstrong, Patrick Roberts and James Forrest support Leigh Griffiths.

If the Northern Irish tactician needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options to pick from, including Erik Sviatchenko and Tom Rogic.

 


Celtic Team vs Motherwell

Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Brown, McGregor, Armstrong, Roberts, Forrest, Griffiths

Substitutes: De Vries, Sinclair, Rogic, Ntcham, Edouard, Sviatchenko, Ajer
 