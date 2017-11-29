Patrick Roberts Starts – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have officially announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Motherwell at Fir Park in a Scottish Premiership game tonight.



The Bhoys saw off Motherwell at Hampden at the weekend to win the Scottish League Cup and extend their mammoth unbeaten domestic run, which in the Premiership alone stands at 52 games.











Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is without the services of striker Moussa Dembele, with Nir Bitton also out tonight.



Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal, while in defence he selects Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata in the heart of the backline. Scott Brown will want to boss midfield with Callum McGregor. Stuart Armstrong, Patrick Roberts and James Forrest support Leigh Griffiths.



If the Northern Irish tactician needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options to pick from, including Erik Sviatchenko and Tom Rogic.



Celtic Team vs Motherwell



Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Brown, McGregor, Armstrong, Roberts, Forrest, Griffiths



Substitutes: De Vries, Sinclair, Rogic, Ntcham, Edouard, Sviatchenko, Ajer

