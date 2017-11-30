AC Milan Could Put Arsenal And Everton Target On The Chopping Block Next Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are prepared to sell Arsenal and Everton target Andre Silva next summer if they do not qualify for the Champions League this season.



The Rossoneri carried out an expensive overhaul of their squad last summer and Silva was one of the high priced recruits, signed from FC Porto.











The 22-year-old has struggled to justify his billing and while he has six goals in the Europa League, the striker is yet to find the back of the net in Serie A this season.



Currently seventh in the league table, AC Milan are desperate to return to Champions League football to justify their expensive recruitment, but are eleven points adrift of a top four finish.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Silva will be one of the casualties from the squad next summer if AC Milan are not in the Champions League places at the end of the season.

The Rossoneri will trim their squad and look to raise funds in the market next year if Champions League football is not achieved and the striker is expected to be on the chopping block.



Despite a difficult first season in Italy, Silva remains a popular young talent in Europe and there are suggestions that he has takers in England in the form of Arsenal and Everton.



The Premier League duo could make a move for the Portuguese next summer if he becomes available in the market.

