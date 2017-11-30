XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/11/2017 - 13:29 GMT

Chelsea Legend More Worried About Arsenal Than Tottenham Hotspur

 




Chelsea legend Clive Walker has revealed that he is more worried about Arsenal catching up with the Blues than Tottenham Hotspur.

Anotnio Conte’s team, who edged out Swansea City 1-0 on Wednesday night, presently find themselves in third spot in the Premier League table with 29 points from 14 games.




Despite starting the season in an unconvincing manner, Arsenal are just a point and a place behind Chelsea after picking up form under Arsene Wenger and playing the attacking trio of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette together.

On the other hand, Spurs have managed to win just one of their last five league games and have slid down to seventh spot in the standings with 24 points.
 


And Walker, who feels Arsenal have a habit of being in the running even if they start slowly, considers the Gunners more of a threat to Chelsea than Tottenham.

“You tend to forget about Tottenham and now Arsenal are the ones we're looking at over our shoulder”, he said on Chelsea TV after the win over Swansea.

“I think they keep ticking over year after year, but you tend to feel they've had a rough start to the season, yet they are up there and in with a shout.

“Are they beginning to get it together? Are they going to have a good second half of the season?”

While Chelsea will next face Newcastle United on Saturday, Arsenal, who thrashed Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Wednesday, will take on Manchester United later the same day.
 