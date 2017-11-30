Chelsea Legend More Worried About Arsenal Than Tottenham Hotspur

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Clive Walker has revealed that he is more worried about Arsenal catching up with the Blues than Tottenham Hotspur.



Anotnio Conte’s team, who edged out Swansea City 1-0 on Wednesday night, presently find themselves in third spot in the Premier League table with 29 points from 14 games.











Despite starting the season in an unconvincing manner, Arsenal are just a point and a place behind Chelsea after picking up form under Arsene Wenger and playing the attacking trio of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette together.



On the other hand, Spurs have managed to win just one of their last five league games and have slid down to seventh spot in the standings with 24 points.





And Walker, who feels Arsenal have a habit of being in the running even if they start slowly, considers the Gunners more of a threat to Chelsea than Tottenham.

“You tend to forget about Tottenham and now Arsenal are the ones we're looking at over our shoulder”, he said on Chelsea TV after the win over Swansea.



“I think they keep ticking over year after year, but you tend to feel they've had a rough start to the season, yet they are up there and in with a shout.



“Are they beginning to get it together? Are they going to have a good second half of the season?”



While Chelsea will next face Newcastle United on Saturday, Arsenal, who thrashed Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Wednesday, will take on Manchester United later the same day.

