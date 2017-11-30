Schalke Expecting Decision From Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd Target Leon Goretzka

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel is expecting Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United target Leon Goretzka to make a decision over his future over the winter period.



The midfielder’s current contract expires at the end of the season and Schalke have made a club record contract offer to the player in order to keep him at the club.











However, some of the biggest names in Europe are following Goretzka’s contract negotiations and clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus are interested in snapping him up on a free transfer next summer.



Schalke are anxious about losing Goretzka and are willing to push the boat out financially to keep him – and Heidel admits that a decision is expected soon.





The Schalke sporting director is aware of the level of interest in the Germany midfielder but is confident the talks between the club and player have been fair and open.

Asked when Goretzka is expected to make a decision, Heidel told Sky Deutschland: “There is no set date, but I think there could be a decision in the winter



“It seems other clubs are interested so it makes sense that a decision is not made on 29th June.



“My impression is that there has been an honest and fair dialogue.”



A product of the Schalke academy, the 22-year-old is a rising star of German football and has 12 international caps already to his name for Germany.

