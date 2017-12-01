XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/12/2017 - 17:10 GMT

Juventus Treading Carefully With Interest In Manchester United Youngster

 




Juventus have been keeping tabs on Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes, but won’t make a move for him unless the player wants to leave Old Trafford.

Considered one of the brightest young talents to come out of the Manchester United academy, Gomes was the skipper of the England Under-17 team that lifted the World Cup last month in India.




He made his senior debut for Manchester United last season, becoming the youngest player to appear in the Premier League and is also the captain of the Manchester United Under-18 side.

However, Manchester United have concerns over his future at the club as he is yet to sign a professional contract and could leave on a free transfer next summer.
 


There have been talks between his representatives and the club and the Red Devils are confident of holding on to the England youngster, but there is speculation European heavyweights are eyeing him.  

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are monitoring his performances for the Manchester United academy and are aware of his contract situation at Old Trafford.

However, Juventus are treading cautiously with their interest in Gomes and are not keen to antagonise Manchester United the way they did when they snatched Paul Pogba in 2012.

They don’t want a repeat of that saga and will only make concrete moves for the midfielder if it becomes clear that Gomes wants to leave Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund, who signed Gomes’ England Under-17s team-mate Jadon Sancho from Manchester City last summer, are also keeping an eye on the Manchester United starlet.
 