Juventus Treading Carefully With Interest In Manchester United Youngster

Juventus have been keeping tabs on Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes, but won’t make a move for him unless the player wants to leave Old Trafford.



Considered one of the brightest young talents to come out of the Manchester United academy, Gomes was the skipper of the England Under-17 team that lifted the World Cup last month in India.











He made his senior debut for Manchester United last season, becoming the youngest player to appear in the Premier League and is also the captain of the Manchester United Under-18 side.



However, Manchester United have concerns over his future at the club as he is yet to sign a professional contract and could leave on a free transfer next summer.





There have been talks between his representatives and the club and the Red Devils are confident of holding on to the England youngster, but there is speculation European heavyweights are eyeing him.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are monitoring his performances for the Manchester United academy and are aware of his contract situation at Old Trafford.



However, Juventus are treading cautiously with their interest in Gomes and are not keen to antagonise Manchester United the way they did when they snatched Paul Pogba in 2012.



They don’t want a repeat of that saga and will only make concrete moves for the midfielder if it becomes clear that Gomes wants to leave Manchester United.



Borussia Dortmund, who signed Gomes’ England Under-17s team-mate Jadon Sancho from Manchester City last summer, are also keeping an eye on the Manchester United starlet.

