06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/12/2017 - 18:48 GMT

Ronaldo Vieira Starts – Leeds United Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Aston Villa
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Steve Bruce's Aston Villa in a Championship clash this evening at Elland Road.

The Whites have taken six points from their last three games, shrugging off a poor spell of form, and head coach Thomas Christiansen will want to do damage to promotion rivals Villa tonight.




Leeds remain without striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga, while Eunan O'Kane has a hip niggle.

Christiansen picks Felix Wiedwald between the sticks, while in defence he goes with Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper as the central defensive pairing. In midfield, the Leeds boss selects Ronaldo Vieira and Kalvin Phillips, while Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez and Samu Saiz are behind Caleb Ekuban.

If Christiansen needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options available, including Kemar Roofe and Hadi Sacko.

 


Leeds United Team vs Aston Villa

Wiedwald, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, Vieira, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Ekuban

Substitutes: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Pennington, Anita, Sacko, Roofe, Grot
 