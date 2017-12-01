Unreal, If I Was Southampton Boss I’d Do My Nut – Spurs Legend Savages Pep Guardiola

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has slammed Pep Guardiola for berating Nathan Redmond on the pitch following Manchester City’s late win over Southampton earlier this week.



Raheem Sterling scored a 96th minute winner for Manchester City at the Etihad and broke Southampton’s hearts following a valiant defensive effort from the Saints.











Guardiola was seen in animated conversation with Redmond after the game and the Spaniard defended his actions by saying that he told Southampton winger that he is a better player than trying to play defensive football and wasting time.



Redmond has also said that Guardiola’s words were encouraging, but Roberts has taken a different point of view and believes the Manchester City boss has no business telling an opposition footballer how to play.





He admits he would have been furious had he been the Southampton manager and termed Guardiola a disgrace for expecting teams to just roll over against his expensively assembled squad.

Roberts took to Twitter and wrote: “Still cannot get over Pep telling Nathan Redmond how he should be playing for his club



“That is not your job it's his manager and what you want them to do just let them open up so you can score a lot? Unreal.”



He added: “If I was the Saints manager I would do my nut at that it is a disgrace.



“When you spend 400 million or more in last two years, expect teams to defend as they can't compete on normal terms with you", Roberts concluded.

