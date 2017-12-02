Caleb Ekuban Works Tirelessly But Leeds United Need Goal-Poacher – Noel Whelan

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has praised Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban, but insists that the Whites are still lacking a natural goalscorer.



Leeds had Chris Wood up top last term and the New Zealand international bagged an astonishing 30 goals, earning a move to the Premier League with Burnley in the process; the Whites banked an initial £15m from selling Wood to the Clarets.











The Championship side brought in Pierre-Michel Lasogga on loan from Hamburg, but the German has not been able to replicate Wood's feats.



In Lasogga's absence through injury, fellow summer signing Ekuban has been given his chances and he started up front in Friday night's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.





Whelan was pleased to see Ekuban again giving his all for the shirt and says he does put a shift in when selected .

But the former White would still like to see Leeds snap up a regular goalscorer, as he believes the side are missing a lethal man up front.



"He puts in a shift. He makes good runs. He's a strong lad and he can hold the ball up", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"He works tirelessly for the team across the line and tracking back as well.



"But I think we miss that out and out goalscorer who isn't just going to lead the line and do that hard work with diagonal runs and running channels, but is also going to get the goals as well.



"That is where we are lacking", he added.



Leeds have scored 30 goals in their 20 Championship matches so far, ten fewer than league leaders Wolves.

