Jonny Hayes and Odsonne Edouard Start – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Fixture: Celtic vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Celtic Park this afternoon.



Brendan Rodgers' men have locked horns with Motherwell over back to back games, beating the Fir Park outfit in the Scottish League Cup final last weekend and then drawing in an away league game in midweek.











Winger Patrick Roberts picked up a hamstring injury in the midweek clash and as such is out of the two clubs' third meeting in the course of the last seven days.



In a bid to get the job done, Rodgers selects Craig Gordon in goal, while in defence he plumps for Kristoffer Ajer and Dedryck Boyata as the centre-back pairing. Olivier Ntcham starts in midfield, as does Scott Brown, while Jonny Hayes is also given the vote to play. Tom Rogic and Scott Sinclair will look to support striker Odsonne Edouard.



Rodgers has a number of options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Leigh Griffiths and James Forrest.



Celtic Team vs Motherwell



Gordon; Lustig, Ajer, Boyata, Tierney; Ntcham, Brown; Hayes, Rogic, Sinclair; Edouard



Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Griffiths, Armstrong, Forrest, McGregor, Kouassi

