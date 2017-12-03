Graeme Murty Lauds “Sheer Grit” of Rangers Stars In Win At Aberdeen

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty believes his Rangers side produced a performance full of "sheer grit" in their 2-1 win away at Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon.



Rangers headed into the match knowing Aberdeen would want revenge for a 3-0 loss at Ibrox in midweek, while also knowing if they could record back to back wins then they would head up above the Dons into second in the Scottish Premiership table.











And Rangers did enough to beat Aberdeen, with goals from Danny Wilson and Josh Windass too much for the hosts to handle; the only blow for the visitors was the sending off of midfielder Ryan Jack in the second half.



Murty, who could have been leading Rangers as caretaker boss for the last time at Pittodrie, thinks his men put everything into the game.





" I’m proud, what the players have shown, no coach or manager can give them – the steel and determination", Murty told Sky Sports.

"From number one to the bench, they were living each moment for one another.



"I know we rode our luck at times but anything less than a win would have been harsh on them.



"In terms of sheer grit, I couldn’t ask for any more", he added.



Rangers could appoint Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes as their new manager over the course of the coming week, however Murty has outwitted McInnes over back to back games.



Murty had been championed in some quarters to lead Rangers until the end of the season, buying the Gers time to appoint a new permanent manager next summer, however defeats against Hamilton and Dundee ended that talk.

