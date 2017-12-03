He Lumbers About, He’s Not Good Enough For Rangers – Former Scotland Defender On Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland centre-back Willie Miller believes that Carlos Pena is not good enough for Rangers.



The Mexican has worked his way back into the team under caretaker boss Graeme Murty and started away at Aberdeen on Sunday, with the Gers running out 2-1 winners to move up to second in the Scottish Premiership table.











Pena played and scored in the 3-0 win over Aberdeen last week and Rangers fans have been hoping the big money summer signing will come good, despite the manager that signed him, Pedro Caixinha, no longer being at the club.



But Miller is not a big fan of Pena and even though he feels the Rangers midfield controlled the match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, he insists the Mexican is not a Gers standard player.





" In midfield I thought Rangers controlled it more or less completely, up until Ryan Jack gets sent off", Miller said on BBC Radio Scotland.

"They were all good, apart from Pena.



"I don't actually see what Pena gives Rangers at all.



"If there's a race with anybody out there on the pitch, even the goalkeepers, he's last, he's second.



"He lumbers about the park, Pena, and for me not good enough for Rangers."



Caixinha swooped to sign Pena from Mexican side Chivas, with the Gers paying £2.2m to take him to Scotland.



Pena is a senior Mexico international and has been capped on 19 occasions for his country.

