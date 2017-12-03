XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/12/2017 - 13:32 GMT

Maybe I’d Have Signed For Bayern Munich – Liverpool Target Timo Werner

 




Liverpool target Timo Werner has admitted he would likely have signed for Bayern Munich ahead of RB Leipzig if they had made a move for his services in 2016, however, he insists he is not being distracted by current transfer talk.

Werner has been turning heads with his performances for RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes recently said that the Bavarians should have beaten Die Bullen to his signature.




The 21-year-old concedes that if Bayern Munich had come knocking first then he would likely have moved to the Allianz Arena.

"Of course I have to honestly admit that I might have gone to Bayern if they had knocked on the door before RB Leipzig", Werner told Welt am Sonntag.
 


"I would have been honoured because Leipzig were not as established then as they are now", he added.

But Werner is determined to pay no attention to the transfer talk surrounding him and feels things are going well with RB Leipzig; Die Bullen are currently second in the Bundesliga, six points behind Bayern Munich.

"Things are not going badly in the Bundesliga", he said.

"Of course, you know that other clubs keep an eye on you, but at the moment I'm not thinking about it."

Werner has already found the back of the net seven times in 12 Bundesliga games this season, also providing his team-mates with three assists.

RB Leipzig have the striker locked down on a contract for the next two and a half years.

They could well have to battle to keep hold of him however, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool now regularly credited as being firm admirers of the striker.
 