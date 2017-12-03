Soon As Graeme Murty Came In, Lift Was Unbelievable – Rangers Star Can’t Praise Caretaker Enough

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender David Bates has lauded Graeme Murty for the impact he has had on the senior squad since taking over as caretaker manager.



Murty was handed the reins on a temporary basis following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha towards the end of October and Rangers now sit second in the Scottish Premiership after back to back wins over Aberdeen.











Sunday's win at Pittodrie is widely expected to be Murty's last game in charge, with Rangers expected to appoint Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes as their new boss.



Bates, who started against the Dons on Sunday, says the lift that Murty managed to give the team when he took charge was unbelievable.





And Bates is delighted the Rangers players have been able to hand Murty back to back wins over Aberdeen over the course of the last week .

"As soon as he came up to the first team the lift that he gave us all was unbelievable", the defender told Rangers TV.



"The boys are playing for him all the time, every week.



"He's done a brilliant job getting us lifted.



"The Dundee and Hamilton games were poor games, but to come and get the two wins for him, at home and then away to Aberdeen, is brilliant."



Murty now has Rangers sitting in second spot in the Scottish Premiership, meaning whoever takes over will walk into a healthy situation as the Gers look to qualify for Europe.

