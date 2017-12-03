XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/12/2017 - 15:05 GMT

Vincent Kompany On Bench – Manchester City Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to host West Ham at the Ethiad Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Citizens sit on top of the league standings, but now have just a five-point advantage following second placed Manchester United's win away at Arsenal on Saturday.




Boss Pep Guardiola picks Ederson in goal, while at the back he selects Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala in the centre of defence. Kyle Walker and Danilo are full-backs.

Further up the pitch, the Manchester City manager goes with Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva to add creativity, while Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane also play. Sergio Aguero starts up top.

If Guardiola needs to make changes against the Hammers then he can look to his bench, where options include Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure.

 


Manchester City Team vs West Ham

Ederson, Walker, Mangala, Danilo, Otamendi, Delph, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane

Substitutes: Bravo, Yaya Toure, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Jesus, Kompany
 