When It’s Like That You Have To Leave – Serge Aurier On PSG Exit

Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Serge Aurier insists he simply had to leave Paris Saint-Germain due to the media pressure and unfair coverage around him.



Aurier set his heart of exiting the Parc des Princes in the summer transfer window, but had to wait until deadline day in late August before sealing a switch to the Premier League with Tottenham.











The defender feels he had reached the stage in France where he was no longer given any credit in the media when he played well and his displays were not commented on fairly.



Aurier said on Canal Football Club: "I could not stay at PSG in the sense that I was no longer judged on my performances on the pitch.





"When I was good, they said I was normal. When I was not so good, it was said that I was average", he continued.

"After a while, when it's like that, when you know how it goes, you have to go elsewhere."



Aurier has so far made ten appearances in all competition with Tottenham and has chipped in with one assist for his team-mates.



Spurs locked down the 24-year-old on a contract running until the summer of 2022 when snapping him up from PSG and he is expected to be a big part of boss Mauricio Pochettino's plans going forward.

