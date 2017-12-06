XRegister
06 October 2016

06/12/2017 - 18:38 GMT

Phil Foden Starts – Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk Confirmed

 




Fixture: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Shakhtar Donetsk at the Metalist Stadium in the Ukraine, in a Champions League group stage game.

The Citizens have already booked top spot in their group with five wins from their five group games and the pressure is off for their trip east.




Manager Pep Guardiola is without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is suspended.

In goal the Spaniard selects Ederson, while at the back Eliaquim Mangala plays, as does Danilo. Fernandinho wears the captain's armband and will look to protect the back four, while Phil Foden is given a chance to impress. Yaya Toure plays, along with Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva. Leroy Sane supports Gabriel Jesus.

If Guardiola needs to make any changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

 


Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Ederson, Danilo, Mangala, Adarabioyo, Fernandinho (c), Foden, Yaya Toure,  Gundogan, Bernardo, Sane, G Jesus 

Substitutes: Bravo, Walker, Sterling, Aguero, Otamendi, Duhaney, Diaz 
 