Aberdeen Caretaker Promises Resolution On Rangers Target Derek McInnes Today

Aberdeen Under-20s manager Paul Sheerin has revealed that Derek McInnes’ future will be sorted out by the end of the day.



McInnes is expected to join Rangers after the Glasgow giants approached Aberdeen and the 46-year-old held talks with the Dons chairman yesterday to find an amicable solution.











Rangers are prepared to offer £1m to the Dons as a compensation fee and McInnes has not taken training at Aberdeen in the last couple of days along with his assistant Tony Docherty, ahead of tomorrow’s game against Dundee.



And the impasses is galloping towards a quick resolution as Sheerin admits that the McInnes’ positon at Aberdeen will be sorted out by the end of the day.





The Aberdeen Under-20s boss, who is preparing the senior team for the Dundee trip, admits that the situation is not ideal and is aware that the fans need the situation to be clarified by the club as soon as possible.

Sheerin said in a press conference: “There will be a resolution on the manager sometime today and we’re preparing for the game tomorrow night.



“I’ve spoken to Derek about the game tomorrow and not about anything else.



“The uncertainty over the situation is not ideal but we just have to get on with it and focus on the match at Dundee.



“I’m sure our fans will want clarity on the situation as soon as possible.”



McInnes has also earned some wrath from the fans as his possible last two last games as Aberdeen manager came in defeats to Rangers, home and away.

