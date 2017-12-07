Derek McInnes Has Walter Smith and Graeme Souness Quality Says Former Rangers Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd claims that no one will be safe at Ibrox once Derek McInnes takes the reins of the club.



McInnes’ move to Rangers is expected to go through soon after he held talks with the Aberdeen chairman and the Dons could get a compensation fee of around the £1m mark.











The Aberdeen manager didn’t take training on Wednesday and is expected to return to his former club as soon as the negotiations conclude between the two outfits in the forthcoming hours.



And Boyd has warned the Rangers players and the backroom staff about the ruthless nature of McInnes and admits that he won’t shy away from taking tough decisions as soon as he is in charge.





He cited some of the tough calls McInnes took after he became Aberdeen manager and admits a few Rangers players and backroom staff members could be in for a shock soon.

Boyd believes the 46-year-old shares the ruthless streak that was the hallmark of great former Rangers managers.



The former Rangers star wrote in his column for the Scottish Sun: “One thing I will say is that no one at Ibrox will be safe when he takes charge. Whether it’s players or members of staff behind the scenes.



“Del has a ruthless streak. He’s single-minded and not afraid to make decisions that could be unpopular.



“When he went into Aberdeen, one of the first things he did was tell one of their legends, Jim Leighton, that he could go.



“He wanted to bring in Gordon Marshall and nothing was going to stop him. I think one or two physios who had been at the club a long time were also shown the door.



“So there will possibly be some people who suffer that same fate at Rangers in the coming days.”



Boyd continued: “It’s nothing personal, just a ruthlessness in him to do whatever it takes. For me, that’s what the best managers have, like it or not.



“Walter Smith had that. Graeme Souness had that before him. They were single-minded and determined to do whatever was necessary to get the job done.”

