Manchester City Haven’t Overtaken Manchester United Insists Red Devils Legend

Bryan Robson doesn’t believe that there has been shift in the balance of power in Manchester, but admits Manchester City have caught up with Manchester United.



Manchester United have not won the league title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013 and while under Jose Mourinho they have made progress, the Red Devils are still trailing Manchester City in the title race by eight points.











Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City finished third last season, but after a summer of heavy spending, they have blown away teams in England and Europe in the current campaign.



Many believe Manchester City are the seat of power in the north western city, but Manchester United legend Robson does not feel that is the case for the moment.





He has insisted the two teams are comparable in terms of winning trophies over the last five years, but feels Manchester City are only now on an equal footing with their rivals.

And Robson admits that the balance of power argument will have to wait until the end of the current campaign when the two sides’ trophy cabinets will provide the answer.



The Manchester United legend told Betsafe: “I don’t think the balance has changed, not at this moment in time.



“If you look at the last five years, both clubs have done really well. They have won the Premier League and trophies but what City have done is that they have caught up to United.



“They are a big club, have got loads of ambition and so I think it’s very close.



“This season is going to be really interesting and what happens in May. You have got the Champions League and the FA Cup finals and you have whoever wins the league.



“So there is a long way to go and even though City have played great football and have absolutely destroyed teams, you never know what happens.



“A loss of form, a couple of injuries to key players and United could come back into it.”

