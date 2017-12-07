XRegister
06 October 2016

07/12/2017 - 14:26 GMT

Sporting Lisbon Identify Successor To West Ham Target William Carvalho In Sale Hint

 




Sporting Lisbon are already making plans in the event that West Ham United target William Carvalho is sold in the January transfer window.

West Ham came close to signing William last summer, but could not thrash out a deal with Sporting Lisbon and the transfer fell apart.




Now under David Moyes, the struggling Hammers have been linked with rekindling their interest in William and with relations between the two clubs repaired following the fallout from the failed deal in the summer, a transfer could happen.

Sporting Lisbon want to make sure they are prepared if William does leave.
 


And according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Sporting Lisbon have set their eyes on Croatian midfielder Josip Misic as William's replacement.

The 23-year-old is currently on the books at Croatian side HNK Rijeka and Sporting Lisbon have already touched base with the club over a potential deal.

It is claimed Sporting Lisbon may look for a loan with a mandatory purchase option for Misic.

The midfielder has been capped by Croatia at international level.
 